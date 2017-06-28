Metro-East News

June 28, 2017

Fairview Heights to open dog park Friday in Moody Park

By Joseph Bustos

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

Dog owners will be able to have a place in Fairview Heights for their canines to run without a leash.

The dog park in Fairview Heights is set to open to the public Friday in the southwest portion of Moody Park, at 525 South Ruby Lane.

The park, named “Wags Park,” will be free to the public and open from dawn to dusk, said Angela Beaston, the city’s director of parks and recreation.

Beaston said the park cost $20,000 to build out and included putting in fencing, benches, signs and pathways.

“It’s something people have always wanted at the park,” Beaston said.

She said other amenities are slated to be added, pending funding.

The dog park is separated into two sides, one for large dogs, and one for small dogs, Beaston said. The area is 15,085 square feet. The city allocated 4,250 square feet for small dogs, and 10,835 square feet for large dogs.

Dogs are not allowed in the rest of Moody Park.

The park includes special containers with bags for dog waste.

“Everyone has to clean up after their pet,” Beaston said.

Work started in March to create the space for dogs, Beaston said.

The city also asked that all dogs be up-to-date on their vaccinations.

To celebrate the opening of the dog park, the city has scheduled a “leash cutting” event for 10 a.m. Friday.

Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter

