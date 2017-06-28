School bus carrying 33 children hits utility pole in Belleville

No one was injured when a school bus carrying 33 children hit a utility pole Wednesday, causing wires that were not live to drop, according to a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department news release.
The accident occurred in the parking lot of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, at the intersection of Moreland and Sheppard Drive. The 32-year-old female driver of the Harmony Emge School District bus, which was carrying children returning from a field trip, struck a utility pole head on, causing the wires to drop.
The wires were not live, but some parents said they were still going to have their children “checked out” to make sure they were OK, according to the release.
“It appeared driver inattention played a role” in the crash, the release said. No citations were issued to the driver, and she was released at the scene.
“It was just very fortunate that the power lines to the pole were not live, as it could have changed the outcome quite a bit,” Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in the release.
