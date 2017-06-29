You might as well be walkin' on the sun before rain rolls into metro-east

While the first hours of the morning were filled with cloudy skies, forecasters are calling for a sunny Thursday in the metro-east with a high around 90 degrees.
Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a low round 73 degrees. Forecasters say there is a 20 percent chance for rain and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Friday.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 66 degrees.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees.
Monday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Independence Day ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88 degrees.
Tuesday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
Wednesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
