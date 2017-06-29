Cahokia man gets 3 years for leading police on multistate chase

A Cahokia man was sentenced to three years in prison for leading police on a chase from Washington Park to St. Ann, Mo.
Orlando C. Stevenson, 31, fled from police in April after a Washington Park officer tried to stop his vehicle. Multiple squad cars chased the vehicle through East St. Louis and into St. Louis.
Three other people were in the car with Stevenson, but they weren’t accused of any wrongdoing. One passenger jumped out the car in Washington Park and stopped and waited to talk with police.
As Stevenson drove on Interstate 70 toward St. Ann near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, he slowed and the other two passengers jumped out the car. Stevenson then continued driving erratically.
Stevenson was treated at a St. Louis hospital for a possible overdose after he was arrested, said Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, and one count of driving on a suspended license. He pleaded guilty to all charges.
This is the second time Stevenson was convicted for aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer. The first was in March 2013, and he was sentenced to a year and a half in prison.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments