First property tax payment in St. Clair County is due

Property owners in St. Clair County have until the end of Thursday to pay the first installment of property taxes without incurring late penalty charges.
The second installment is due by Aug. 29, two months after the June 29 date for the first payment, according to the St. Clair County Treasurer’s office.
People can make their property tax payments at http://www.co.st-clair.il.us/Pages/default.aspx, at participating local banks, or by going to the treasurer’s office at the St. Clair County Courthouse at 10 Public Square in Belleville.
First payments made after Thursday will incur late-payment fees, which increase the longer that the bill is unpaid.
