Metro-East News

June 29, 2017 10:58 AM

First property tax payment in St. Clair County is due

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

Property owners in St. Clair County have until the end of Thursday to pay the first installment of property taxes without incurring late penalty charges.

The second installment is due by Aug. 29, two months after the June 29 date for the first payment, according to the St. Clair County Treasurer’s office.

People can make their property tax payments at http://www.co.st-clair.il.us/Pages/default.aspx, at participating local banks, or by going to the treasurer’s office at the St. Clair County Courthouse at 10 Public Square in Belleville.

First payments made after Thursday will incur late-payment fees, which increase the longer that the bill is unpaid.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled 3:15

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled
Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack 2:40

Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack
'A Day of Honor' kicks off 100-year commemoration of race riots 0:54

'A Day of Honor' kicks off 100-year commemoration of race riots

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos