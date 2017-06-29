Workers rescued after nearly 3 hours atop Belleville radio tower

More Videos 2:27 Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital Pause 0:35 Car-motorcycle accident on West Main Street in Belleville 1:23 Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport 4:16 Belleville homeless couple is expecting twins 1:31 MidAmerica Airport by the numbers 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:16 Watch as Belleville East football field is named for WWII veteran alum 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:08 Customs and Border crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 4:20 Runner wins Belleville Main Street Marathon for second straight year Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Workers rescued after lift stalls 120-feet up on radio tower Two workers painting a communications tower behind Belleville, IL, City Hall were trapped for about three hours Thursday after their lift stopped working. Another lift was brought in to rescue them and firefighters were able to safely transfer them to ano Two workers painting a communications tower behind Belleville, IL, City Hall were trapped for about three hours Thursday after their lift stopped working. Another lift was brought in to rescue them and firefighters were able to safely transfer them to ano Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

Two workers painting a communications tower behind Belleville, IL, City Hall were trapped for about three hours Thursday after their lift stopped working. Another lift was brought in to rescue them and firefighters were able to safely transfer them to another lift.
Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com