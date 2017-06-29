Workers rescued after nearly 3 hours atop Belleville radio tower

More Videos

Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital 2:27

Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital

Pause
Car-motorcycle accident on West Main Street in Belleville 0:35

Car-motorcycle accident on West Main Street in Belleville

Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport 1:23

Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport

Belleville homeless couple is expecting twins 4:16

Belleville homeless couple is expecting twins

MidAmerica Airport by the numbers 1:31

MidAmerica Airport by the numbers

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Watch as Belleville East football field is named for WWII veteran alum 1:16

Watch as Belleville East football field is named for WWII veteran alum

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Customs and Border crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:08

Customs and Border crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

Runner wins Belleville Main Street Marathon for second straight year 4:20

Runner wins Belleville Main Street Marathon for second straight year

  • Workers rescued after lift stalls 120-feet up on radio tower

    Two workers painting a communications tower behind Belleville, IL, City Hall were trapped for about three hours Thursday after their lift stopped working. Another lift was brought in to rescue them and firefighters were able to safely transfer them to ano

Two workers painting a communications tower behind Belleville, IL, City Hall were trapped for about three hours Thursday after their lift stopped working. Another lift was brought in to rescue them and firefighters were able to safely transfer them to ano Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com
Two workers painting a communications tower behind Belleville, IL, City Hall were trapped for about three hours Thursday after their lift stopped working. Another lift was brought in to rescue them and firefighters were able to safely transfer them to ano Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Workers rescued after nearly 3 hours atop Belleville radio tower

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

June 29, 2017 2:02 PM

Workers painting a radio tower in downtown Belleville got stuck near the top for almost three hours in 90-degree heat and bright sun Thursday afternoon, because of malfunctioning lift equipment.

The workers, who were not identified, were finally brought down from the tower around 3 p.m., after a second aerial lift was brought in to get the men down — one at a time.

An ambulance and fire crews were standing by when the men were rescued. They did not require medical attention and were kept from speaking to news media at the scene.

Washington Street was blocked off so a second lift could get into position near the tower, which is located next to Belleville City Hall.

The men were painting the tower and were using a rented lift. Officials said their bucket was more than 120 feet high when it got stuck.

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said the men seemed to hot but otherwise fine. They expected to be working in the heat but did not have water with them.

The fire department was called around 1:50 p.m. but does not have an aerial device high enough to reach the men. As a result, rescuers had to wait for an auxiliary crane to be brought in, Pour said.

More Videos

Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital 2:27

Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital

Pause
Car-motorcycle accident on West Main Street in Belleville 0:35

Car-motorcycle accident on West Main Street in Belleville

Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport 1:23

Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport

Belleville homeless couple is expecting twins 4:16

Belleville homeless couple is expecting twins

MidAmerica Airport by the numbers 1:31

MidAmerica Airport by the numbers

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Watch as Belleville East football field is named for WWII veteran alum 1:16

Watch as Belleville East football field is named for WWII veteran alum

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Customs and Border crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:08

Customs and Border crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

Runner wins Belleville Main Street Marathon for second straight year 4:20

Runner wins Belleville Main Street Marathon for second straight year

  • Witness describes workers trapped at radio tower

    Two workers painting a communications tower behind Belleville, IL, City Hall were trapped for about three hours Thursday after their lift stopped working. Another lift was brought in to rescue them and firefighters were able to safely transfer them to ano

Witness describes workers trapped at radio tower

Two workers painting a communications tower behind Belleville, IL, City Hall were trapped for about three hours Thursday after their lift stopped working. Another lift was brought in to rescue them and firefighters were able to safely transfer them to ano

Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

By 3:45 p.m., the malfunctioning crane had been removed from the communications tower, after repairmen from RG Rents fixed electrical problems that caused the issue.

Crews couldn’t work on the machine with men on it, so company repair crews had to wait until the men were safely on the ground to bring the crane down, a company repairman said.

The city’s tower was being repainted as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation at City Hall.

More Videos

Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital 2:27

Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital

Pause
Car-motorcycle accident on West Main Street in Belleville 0:35

Car-motorcycle accident on West Main Street in Belleville

Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport 1:23

Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport

Belleville homeless couple is expecting twins 4:16

Belleville homeless couple is expecting twins

MidAmerica Airport by the numbers 1:31

MidAmerica Airport by the numbers

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Watch as Belleville East football field is named for WWII veteran alum 1:16

Watch as Belleville East football field is named for WWII veteran alum

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Customs and Border crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:08

Customs and Border crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

Runner wins Belleville Main Street Marathon for second straight year 4:20

Runner wins Belleville Main Street Marathon for second straight year

  • Workers trapped atop lift while working on radio tower

    Two workers painting a communications tower behind Belleville, IL, City Hall were trapped for several hours Thursday after their lift stopped working. Another lift was brought in to rescue them.

Workers trapped atop lift while working on radio tower

Two workers painting a communications tower behind Belleville, IL, City Hall were trapped for several hours Thursday after their lift stopped working. Another lift was brought in to rescue them.

Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car-motorcycle accident on West Main Street in Belleville

View More Video