Metro-East News

June 29, 2017 3:27 PM

Alorton mom in custody after death of baby

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

ALORTON

Police on Thursday arrested the mother of a 6-month-old girl who they say died when the woman fell asleep on the couch with her.

While Kimberly A. Jenkins, 35, was not in custody at the St. Clair County jail around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, circuit clerk records indicated she had been arrested.

Jenkins was allegedly intoxicated when she fell asleep on the couch with her daughter, Mariah McCorkle, causing the child’s death on May 21, according to the charge.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled 3:15

Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled
Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack 2:40

Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack
'A Day of Honor' kicks off 100-year commemoration of race riots 0:54

'A Day of Honor' kicks off 100-year commemoration of race riots

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos