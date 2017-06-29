Alorton mom in custody after death of baby

Police on Thursday arrested the mother of a 6-month-old girl who they say died when the woman fell asleep on the couch with her.
While Kimberly A. Jenkins, 35, was not in custody at the St. Clair County jail around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, circuit clerk records indicated she had been arrested.
Jenkins was allegedly intoxicated when she fell asleep on the couch with her daughter, Mariah McCorkle, causing the child’s death on May 21, according to the charge.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
