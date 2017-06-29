Workers discover time capsule in Confederate Monument’s base after removal

A time capsule was discovered within the cement base of the Confederate Monument in Forest Park as workers removed the monument’s final pieces, according to the Riverfront Times.
The controversial monument was removed Wednesday, but workers remained, pulling up the concrete of its base and searching for the box, which they knew was there from records acquired by the museum.
Crews led by Civil War Museum director Mark Trout used two drills and a handheld saw to finally lift the black box from the pit at the base of the monument this afternoon, the Riverfront Times reported.
The contents will be revealed in August at a fundraiser for the Civil War Preservation Fund. Trout said he knows what at least some of the items in the box are, but would not say what they were.
