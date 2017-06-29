Injuries, downed power lines after two-vehicle crash on Illinois 177

South Green Mount Road has reopened Thursday after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection with Illinois Route 177.
One driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The other driver refused treatment.
Randy Schield, battalion chief for Belleville Fire Department, said the accident appeared to be a head-on collision, but police are investigating the accident to figure out exactly what happened.
The accident caused live power lines to fall across 177 when one of the vehicles hit an electric pole, but the downed power lines did not cause any injuries. Ameren crews were on scene to deal with the live wires.
Damage is pretty bad to one of the cars, this is the one the driver was taken out of on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/CaFHXLh13P— Kara Berg (@karaberg95) June 29, 2017
This is the other car - not as bad pic.twitter.com/UKoU18MRuk— Kara Berg (@karaberg95) June 29, 2017
