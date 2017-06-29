South Green Mount Road in Belleville has reopened Thursday after a two-vehicle crash where it intersects with Illinois Route 177. Part of 177 remained closed as of 5:30 p.m. kberg@bnd.com
June 29, 2017 5:48 PM

Injuries, downed power lines after two-vehicle crash on Illinois 177

By Kara Berg

BELLEVILLE

South Green Mount Road has reopened Thursday after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection with Illinois Route 177.

One driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The other driver refused treatment.

Randy Schield, battalion chief for Belleville Fire Department, said the accident appeared to be a head-on collision, but police are investigating the accident to figure out exactly what happened.

The accident caused live power lines to fall across 177 when one of the vehicles hit an electric pole, but the downed power lines did not cause any injuries. Ameren crews were on scene to deal with the live wires.

