Metro-East News

June 30, 2017 6:15 AM

Heading out? Metro-east showers mean that umbrella might come in handy.

News-Democrat

Metro-east residents should expect rain and thunderstorms throughout Friday, accompanied by moderate winds and a high around 87 degrees.

Friday night could bring more rain and a low around 69 degrees, according to forecasters.

However, the weekend should remain clear and sunny.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

▪ Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

▪ Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

▪ Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

▪ Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

▪ Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

▪ Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees.

▪ Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

▪ Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.

▪ Independence Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89 degrees.

▪ Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees.

▪ Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

▪ Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.

▪ Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

