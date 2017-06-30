Heading out? Metro-east showers mean that umbrella might come in handy.

Metro-east residents should expect rain and thunderstorms throughout Friday, accompanied by moderate winds and a high around 87 degrees.
Friday night could bring more rain and a low around 69 degrees, according to forecasters.
However, the weekend should remain clear and sunny.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
▪ Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
▪ Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
▪ Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
▪ Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
▪ Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
▪ Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees.
▪ Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
▪ Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
▪ Independence Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89 degrees.
▪ Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees.
▪ Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
▪ Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
▪ Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
