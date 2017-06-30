Crash that killed 12 still haunts Beckemeyer

0:35 Car-motorcycle accident on West Main Street in Belleville Pause

1:23 Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport

4:16 Belleville homeless couple is expecting twins

1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through

4:20 Runner wins Belleville Main Street Marathon for second straight year

0:55 Frustrated O'Fallon residents can't make a left turn

2:27 Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital

1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School