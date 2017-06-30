Bost staff members to meet with constituents in Waterloo

Staff members for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, plan to meet with constituents Wednesday at Waterloo City Hall, according to a news release.
Bost’s office said staff members will be able to help constituents who have questions regarding veteran benefits, Social Security, Medicare, student loans and other federal programs. Appointments are encouraged but not required.
The mobile office hours are scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Waterloo City Hall at 100 W. Fourth St.
For more information go to www.bost.house.gov/services or call 618-622-0766.
Comments