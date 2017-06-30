Metro-East News

June 30, 2017 9:10 PM

FBI arrests suspect in case of missing Chinese scholar, presumed dead

Compiled by Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang, a 26-year-old visiting scholar from China who went missing three weeks ago.

The FBI believes Zhang to be dead, according to the News-Gazette.

Brent Christensen, 27, of Champaign, was arrested Friday night.

A criminal complaint says FBI agents overheard Christensen explaining while he was under surveillance that he kidnapped Zhang, according to an FBI press release.

Zhang was reported missing from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on June 9. She was last seen near an Urbana bus station talking to a person in a black Saturn Astra, which police believe to have been Christensen.

statement
Tynisa Batemon

