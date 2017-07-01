Starting your Fourth of July weekend? Here’s the weather forecast.

Here’s the forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. High in the upper 80s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
TONIGHT...Clear. Low in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. High around 90. Light wind.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low near 70. Light wind.
MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 90. Light wind.
MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70.
INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. High in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70.
THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Low around 70.
FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. High around 90.
