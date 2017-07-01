Wife says Hodgkinson grew angry after illness in ’90s, went ‘bananas’ after election

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:03 A poem dedicated to East St. Louis Pause 0:47 Reading the end of the "Tinderbox" 0:34 SIUE professor pleased with ceremony attendance 2:13 Poet says race riots commemoration audience is diverse and multi-generational 1:48 Remembering the race riots of 1917 0:54 'A Day of Honor' kicks off 100-year commemoration of race riots 3:15 Tragic deaths of 12 in Beckemeyer recalled 2:56 'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:40 Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack 0:34 Belleville Fire battalion chief talks about accident on Illinois 177 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Suzanne Hodgkinson came out of her home near Belleville, IL, to talk to the media about her husband, James "Tom" Hodgkinson. She had no clue he wanted to shoot members of Congress. She also thought he was coming home after running out of money. Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

