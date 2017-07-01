Mike Madigan statement on pending budget vote

Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan issued the following statement Saturday:
“I am encouraged by the progress we continue to make with Leader Durkin and the other leaders. Building on this progress and Friday’s overwhelmingly bipartisan budget vote, the House will be voting Sunday on a revenue package that is modeled on the bill supported by the governor, and House and Senate Republicans in their recent announcement of their budget blueprint, and ensures a balanced budget for our state.”
