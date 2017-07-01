Metro-East News

July 01, 2017 11:12 PM

Helicopter carrying 5-year-old patient crashes in Perryville

Compiled by Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

A helicopter carrying a 5-year-old and multiple adults crashed near Perryville Saturday, authorities say, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

The St. Louis Children’s Hospital helicopter was transporting the 5-year-old patient to Children’s Hospital when it crashed for unknown reasons at Highway C and Perry County Road 234, the Post Dispatch reports.

The adults and child were taken to a local hospital in Perryville, Missouri.

The Federal Aviation Administration will arrive Sunday morning to investigate, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

