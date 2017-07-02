It’ll be clear and warm for a few days, but the Fourth of July could bring rain

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Independence Day ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Comments