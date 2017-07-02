Family raises more than $15k for 11-year-old dying of cancer

A fundraiser to pay for the final expenses of 11-year-old Katherine Cook has raised more than $10,000 and even attracted attention from a her favorite baseball player.
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal on Saturday visited a garage sale aimed at raising money for Katherine’s funeral. Katherine is dying of an aggressive brain cancer called medulloblastoma.
A post on the family’s GoFundMe page showed a picture of Rosenthal smiling with Katherine, her sister, Elizabeth, and their mom, Victoria.
“Katherine loves him and was happy but tired,” their mother said of Rosenthal’s visit.
As of Sunday morning, the family had raised $10,745 through their online fundraiser and raised an additional $5,000 from other donors, Victoria Cook said. The family was holding another garage sale Sunday.
The family discovered in May the 11-year-old would not survive the cancer and would only live a few months. The girl’s 15-year-old sister decided to organize a garage sale to raise money for Katherine’s funeral expenses.
Katherine was first diagnosed with the cancer in July 2015.
