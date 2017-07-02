Katherine Cook, 11, is dying from medulloblastoma (a brain tumor). Her Lebanon family is holding a garage sale to raise money for her funeral expenses. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com
Katherine Cook, 11, is dying from medulloblastoma (a brain tumor). Her Lebanon family is holding a garage sale to raise money for her funeral expenses. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com

Metro-East News

July 02, 2017 7:47 AM

Family raises more than $15k for 11-year-old dying of cancer

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

Lebanon

A fundraiser to pay for the final expenses of 11-year-old Katherine Cook has raised more than $10,000 and even attracted attention from a her favorite baseball player.

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal on Saturday visited a garage sale aimed at raising money for Katherine’s funeral. Katherine is dying of an aggressive brain cancer called medulloblastoma.

A post on the family’s GoFundMe page showed a picture of Rosenthal smiling with Katherine, her sister, Elizabeth, and their mom, Victoria.

“Katherine loves him and was happy but tired,” their mother said of Rosenthal’s visit.

Rosenthalvisitscook
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal visited Katherine Cook on Saturday. Cook’s sister organized a garage sale for the 11-year-old who is dying of brain cancer.
Provided v5jfHD1dQBmNkZump74yoiOi61evRHLX

As of Sunday morning, the family had raised $10,745 through their online fundraiser and raised an additional $5,000 from other donors, Victoria Cook said. The family was holding another garage sale Sunday.

The family discovered in May the 11-year-old would not survive the cancer and would only live a few months. The girl’s 15-year-old sister decided to organize a garage sale to raise money for Katherine’s funeral expenses.

Katherine was first diagnosed with the cancer in July 2015.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Remembering the 1917 race riots in East St. Louis 100 years later

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos