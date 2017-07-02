One person injured in Clinton County ATV crash

One person was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash near Bartelso on Saturday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
The person, an adult, was the only one involved in the one-vehicle crash. The person was flown to a local hospital in a medical helicopter.
The sheriff’s department could not immediately provide a time of dispatch, though police scanner traffic indicated the crash occurred after 4 p.m. Saturday.
The crash occurred on Tony Road near the Kaskaskia River levee, according to scanner traffic, but the sheriff’s department could not confirm the exact location as of Sunday morning.
The person’s condition and the cause of the crash were not immediately known.
