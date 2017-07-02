Celebrating? Say it with custom lawn signs from this Waterloo business

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Eads Bridge march commemorates 1917 East St. Louis race riots Pause 1:51 Remembering the 1917 race riots in East St. Louis 100 years later 1:13 Suspect in custody for death of man found in Madison 2:09 Historic bell rings again in East St. Louis' Truelight Baptist Church 1:46 This Waterloo business will help you send a message that's hard to miss 2:03 A poem dedicated to East St. Louis 0:47 Reading the end of the "Tinderbox" 0:34 SIUE professor pleased with ceremony attendance 2:13 Poet says race riots commemoration audience is diverse and multi-generational 1:48 Remembering the race riots of 1917 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Amy Strong, owner of Grounded Greetings, sets up custom lawn signs for birthdays, grand openings, weddings, and other special events. The signs are made by local graphics companies and consist of the same plastic material as real estate signs, so they hand dholtmann@bnd.com

Amy Strong, owner of Grounded Greetings, sets up custom lawn signs for birthdays, grand openings, weddings, and other special events. The signs are made by local graphics companies and consist of the same plastic material as real estate signs, so they hand dholtmann@bnd.com