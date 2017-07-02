A bell that saved lives in the 1917 East St. Louis riots rang once again Sunday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Eads Bridge march commemorates 1917 East St. Louis race riots Pause 1:51 Remembering the 1917 race riots in East St. Louis 100 years later 1:13 Suspect in custody for death of man found in Madison 2:09 Historic bell rings again in East St. Louis' Truelight Baptist Church 1:46 This Waterloo business will help you send a message that's hard to miss 2:03 A poem dedicated to East St. Louis 0:47 Reading the end of the "Tinderbox" 0:34 SIUE professor pleased with ceremony attendance 2:13 Poet says race riots commemoration audience is diverse and multi-generational 1:48 Remembering the race riots of 1917 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A historic bell rang once again in Truelight Baptist Church to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the 1917 race riots in East St. Louis. klandis@bnd.com

