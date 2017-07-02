New store opens in St. Clair Square mall, longtime Highland market closes

Schuette’s Market at 1100 Broadway in Highland has closed its doors.
This is the second Schuette’s Market location that has closed within the past year.
All employees at the Highland location were set to be offered positions in other stores, said Tessa Wiegman, vice president of Schuette’s Market.
The Breese, Troy and St. Rose locations will stay open, Wiegman said.
Trenton Dollar General
The new Dollar General at 532 East Broadway in Trenton is now open, according to a news release.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need, the company said in a news release.
For more information go to www.dollargeneral.com.
Perfume shop operating
A new perfume shop recently opened in St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
Elegance Perfumes, opened in the spring on the second level of the mall near Macy’s.
The 850-square-foot boutique sells a selection of fragrances for women and men along with discount pricing.
Banks combine
First Collinsville Bank and First County Bank, which is also known as FCB Banks, have decided to merge under the FCB Banks name.
“This change formally combines our two banks together and streamlines operations under one name, FCB Banks, the name we have been known as for decades,” said bank President Mark Zavaglia in a statement.
He said customers will experience no change in their banking services.
“This will also simplify the online and mobile banking experience and streamline service for our customers at all 14 locations,” Zavaglia said. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve service to our customers.”
For more information, go to fcbbanks.com.
