Man charged with shooting man to death in Madison field

A 30-year-old St. Louis man shot another man to death and left his body in an open field in Madison on Wednesday, according to charges filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Bryant K. Adair was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Darren Martez Henderson, 28, of St. Louis. Workers found Henderson’s body with multiple gunshot wounds in the open field near West 2nd and Jefferson streets Wednesday. The workers immediately called the Madison Police Department.
An initial investigation indicated Henderson was shot in the field where he was found dead, according to Lt. Mark Heffernan of the Belleville Police Department. The Greater Case Squad of St. Louis, the region’s homicide task force, investigated the death.
The two men knew one another, Heffernan said, but added that no motive had yet been established.
Adair turned himself in to St. Louis City police on separate charges and was arrested on outstanding Missouri warrants.
“As additional information was developed, it became clear he was a suspect in this case,” Heffernan said at a press conference in Madison on Sunday afternoon.
The state’s attorney’s office filed the charges on Saturday. Adair was in custody in St. Louis on no bail as of Sunday afternoon.
The investigation into the death continues. Anyone with information on Adair or Henderson can contact the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
