July 03, 2017 6:12 AM

Chance of storms in the forecast for Monday; skies clear on Fourth

News-Democrat

Metro-east residents can expect a mostly sunny Monday with a high near 90 degrees; however, forecasters are calling for a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. but clearing skies for the Fourth of July.

Monday night, temperatures will drop to around 69 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 70 degrees.

Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.

Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees.

Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.

Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

