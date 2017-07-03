Chance of storms in the forecast for Monday; skies clear on Fourth

Metro-east residents can expect a mostly sunny Monday with a high near 90 degrees; however, forecasters are calling for a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. but clearing skies for the Fourth of July.
Monday night, temperatures will drop to around 69 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Independence Day ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 70 degrees.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
