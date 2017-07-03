And overnight fire left two homes heavily damaged on Courtland Place in Collinsville, with a third home suffering less extensive damage. The three-alarm was called in shortly before midnight, but no one was injured in the blaze. Collinsville fire departme Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com
July 03, 2017 7:26 AM

Fire causes extensive damage to two Collinsville homes

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

Crews battled a fire that heavily damaged two homes on Courtland Place in Collinsville overnight.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Capt. Tim Rainey. The two homes, 115 and 117 Courtland Place, sustained irreparable damage. They were vacant and were in the process of being remodeled at the time the flames ignited.

A third home, 113 Courtland Place, sustained moderate damage before crews — who arrived just minutes before 11 p.m. — were able to contain the fire from spreading.

“I do know it was a three-alarm fire,” Collinsville Fire Capt. Tim Rainey said just after 7 a.m. “I’m releasing crews now who have been on since last night.”

The fire burned 115 Courtland Place to the foundation and left 117 Courtland Place with just walls standing amid fire debris

Rainey said 115 Courtland Place — in the middle of the two houses where the fire originated — had caught fire a few months back. He couldn’t comment on the cause of either fire and said the department brought in the Illinois State Fire Marshal to investigate.

“I'm reluctant to say it’s suspicious and that’s why we have the fire marshal looking into it,” Rainey said.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

