Here’s how your state representatives voted on the proposed income tax increase

Local lawmakers were split in their votes on a proposed income tax increase Sunday, with Republicans joining a majority of Democrats to approve the legislation.
Illinois House representatives approved the $5 billion income tax increase Sunday in a 72-45 vote. Gov. Bruce Rauner promised to veto the increase if lawmakers did not approve his business friendly agenda.
The Senate went into session Monday to consider the tax increase and a $36 billion spending plan approved by the House on Sunday.
Here’s how your local lawmakers voted on the income tax proposal Sunday:
Dan Beiser (D-Alton) — YES
John Cavaletto (R-Salem) — YES
Jerry Costello II (D-Smithton) — NO
LaToya Greenwood (D-East St. Louis) — YES
Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) — YES
Charles Meier (R-Okawville) — YES
Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) — NO
The bill would increase taxes for corporations from 5.25 percent to 7 percent. Individuals would pay slightly less than 5 percent for their personal income tax, up from 3.75 percent.
A married couple with two children with an adjusted gross income of $100,000 would pay roughly $4,519 under the proposed tax increase, up from $3,424, assuming the family claimed no other tax credits and with exemptions of $2,175 per person.
Stuart, the Democrat from Edwardsville, said in a statement on her vote against the tax increase, “Families and senior citizens tell me how unaffordable Illinois has become, and how easy it would be to move across the river. In the few months I have been in office, I have been clear that I don’t believe turning to the middle-class to pay more in taxes is the answer to the governor’s budget crisis. We should instead require millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share and close the corporate loopholes that big corporations use to rig the system.”
Hoffman, the Swansea Democrat, did not comment on the tax legislation in a statement sent Monday afternoon, though he did say he was in favor of the spending plan approved by the House. He said the proposal “makes sure that millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share by closing tax loopholes that huge corporations have used to rig the system.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
