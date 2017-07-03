Metro-East News

July 03, 2017 10:11 PM

Woman carjacked in Godfrey while pulling into garage

By Kaley Johnson

A 79-year-old woman had her car stolen as she was pulling into her garage in Godfrey on Thursday, according to the Madison County Sheriffs’ office.

The woman was approached by three black males who pulled a gun on her and ordered her out of the car in the 300 block of Canary Lane, according to authorities. After she got out, they got into her car and fled.

She was uninjured during the carjacking. The car is a burgundy 2006 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate MEOW5. The car was seen on Nightingale in Godfrey right after the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident, the suspects involved, or the location of the victim’s vehicle, is encouraged to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 or 618-296-3000 for the anonymous tip line.

