No rain on Independence Day? Julying to me.

Metro-east residents looking to avoid the rain during their Fourth of July celebrations should be able to do so — if they wrap the party up before 1 a.m.

Forecasters are calling for a sunny Tuesday with a high hovering around 90 degrees.

Tuesday evening should remain mostly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees before those thunderstorms roll in early Wednesday morning, hours after metro-east firework shows are scheduled to end.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Independence Day ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 71 degrees.

Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.

Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.

Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.

Monday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

