Paul Schimpf statement on Illinois income tax, state budget

State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, released the following statement in regards to the July 4 approval of the income tax increase and the 2018 state budget.
“The residents of the 58th Senate District demand truth, hard work, and consistency from their elected officials. I have consistently stated that I will not support stand-alone tax increases that are not accompanied by reforms. Unfortunately, because the legislative majorities simply walked away from negotiations this past weekend, that is the choice before me. We cannot ask Illinois’ taxpayers for more revenues without equal or greater amounts of economic reforms and budget cuts. A tax increase, at this time without the prerequisite reforms, will not solve our problems. Voting against this budget was not a decision I made lightly, as there are thousands of constituents that for months have demanded a fiscal plan to end the impasse. I am more than willing to work with the legislative majorities to obtain a real solution to the state’s economic predicament.”
