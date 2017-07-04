80-year-old Belleville woman reported missing

A Silver Alert has been declared for an 80-year-old woman who has not been seen since Monday night.
Virginia I. Arbogast, 80, left a family function Monday night in Belleville and did not show up to another family function Tuesday afternoon in Lebanon.
It appears she never made it home Monday night, said St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
Arbogast has no medical issues but is considered to be in danger. Her family says it’s usual for them to not know where she is.
She was last seen at 32 1/2 Sherwood Forest Drive in Belleville at 10 p.m. and was wearing blue jeans, a blue flower shirt, black shoes and glasses. She is white, has gray hair and has a medium build, at 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds. She was driving a red Chevy Cobalt with Illinois license plate N996 623.
If you have any information on Arbogast’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3500, or your local police department.
