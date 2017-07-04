Metro-East News

July 04, 2017 10:05 PM

80-year-old Belleville woman reported missing

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

A Silver Alert has been declared for an 80-year-old woman who has not been seen since Monday night.

Virginia I. Arbogast, 80, left a family function Monday night in Belleville and did not show up to another family function Tuesday afternoon in Lebanon.

It appears she never made it home Monday night, said St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren.

Arbogast has no medical issues but is considered to be in danger. Her family says it’s usual for them to not know where she is.

She was last seen at 32 1/2 Sherwood Forest Drive in Belleville at 10 p.m. and was wearing blue jeans, a blue flower shirt, black shoes and glasses. She is white, has gray hair and has a medium build, at 5-foot-2 and 150 pounds. She was driving a red Chevy Cobalt with Illinois license plate N996 623.

If you have any information on Arbogast’s whereabouts, you can call 911, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3500, or your local police department.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Neighbor of Belleville shooter talks about what she heard and saw

Neighbor of Belleville shooter talks about what she heard and saw 1:26

Neighbor of Belleville shooter talks about what she heard and saw
Man shoots at police, shot in exchange with tactical team 1:33

Man shoots at police, shot in exchange with tactical team
Neighbors describe mayhem during shooting in Belleville 2:48

Neighbors describe mayhem during shooting in Belleville

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos