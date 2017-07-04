St. Louis-area 1977 murder explored on Investigation Discovery show

Velda Rumfelt, 16, was last seen walking down Main Street in Brentwood, Missouri, in 1977. The next day she was found dead in a field, having been raped and strangled.

Her death remained a mystery for 30 years, until DNA from two other 1970s murders in St. Clair County were able to link Gregory Bowman to the crime.

Now, “On the Case with Paula Zahn” is rehashing the events of Rumfelt’s death, talking to friends and family about what it was like to lose a child in such a horrible way. The episode aired July 2 but can be viewed online with a cable service provider subscription, or as a rerun on TV at 7 a.m. July 8 on Investigation Discovery — often abbreviated ID.

Bowman was charged with Velda’s death in 2007, after DNA he had offered to police in 2001 to clear himself of two St. Clair County murders matched DNA found at Velda’s crime scene. He had previously been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Elizabeth West, 14, and Ruth Ann Jany, 21, but the conviction was overturned in 2000.

Bowman died in March 2016 on death row in a Missouri prison, serving time for Velda’s murder.