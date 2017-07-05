Grab that umbrella; pretty good chance of rain all day

It’ll be a rainy day in the metro-east, with showers and storms forecast for most of Wednesday and into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast through the weekend and into the start of next week:
Wednesday ... Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a. m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
