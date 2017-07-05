Belleville police arrest teen in connection with robbery

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a robbery earlier this week on North Belt West.
Belleville police responded shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday to the 3900 block of North Belt West to a report of a robbery, according to Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach. Officers spoke with two boys, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, who said they had been robbed by the 16-year-old suspect.
The 16-year-old approached the two boys and demanded their phones and money, Keilbach said. The suspect then stole the items from one of the boys. The other boy refused to hand over his belongings, and the subject then fled the area.
One of the boys knew the suspect, however, and police arrested the 16-year-old late Monday. He was in custody as of Tuesday morning in the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center, where he will be held while the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office reviews the case.
