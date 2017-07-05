Car crash near Belleville fountain sends vehicle into BND parking lot

An early morning vehicle crash on Illinois 159 one block south of Belleville’s Public Square produced no injuries, but slowed traffic during the early-morning commute on Wednesday.
A Dodge pickup traveling east on Washington Street and a Kia Soul traveling south on South Illinois Street collided shortly before 9 a.m.
After the crash, the Kia Soul proceeded across the oncoming lane of traffic, over a large bush, and into the parking lot of the Belleville News-Democrat, where it came to a rest after running into the side of a Chevy SUV.
The Kia Soul deployed airbags, but the driver exited the vehicle shortly after. The pickup driver also exited his vehicle. Neither person appeared to have injuries.
Belleville police and fire units and a MedStar ambulance arrived to the scene around 9 a.m. The pickup was towed away shortly after, and traffic resumed around 9:10.
Belleville police did not immediately determine the cause of the accident and said the traffic unit was investigating.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Comments