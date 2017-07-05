Car crash near Belleville fountain sends vehicle into BND parking lot

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:25 Fire in Millstadt detroys home Pause 0:19 Two-car crash sends one vehicle into nearby parking lot 1:39 July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening 2:48 Neighbors describe mayhem during shooting in Belleville 1:33 Man shoots at police, shot in exchange with tactical team 1:26 Neighbor of Belleville shooter talks about what she heard and saw 0:34 Belleville police investigate after shots fired in neighborhood 0:22 Heavy police presence reported in 500th block of S. 20th St. in Belleville 1:36 Meet student of the week Andrew Wagner 1:07 Belleville doubles cap on raffle winnings Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A Dodge pickup traveling east on Washington Street and a Kia Soul traveling south on South Illinois Street collided shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. After the crash, the Kia Soul proceeded across the oncoming lane of traffic, over a large bush, and into the parking lot of the Belleville News-Democrat, where it came to a rest after running into the side of a Chevy SUV. Casey Bischel cbischel@bnd.com

