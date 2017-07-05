In this BND file video, the Major Case Squad held a press conference Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14 ,2016, announcing charges in the case involving the murder of a child in Alton. The mother of the child Sonya Dixon and brother Armoni Jones spoke after the press conference. dholtmann@bnd.com
July 05, 2017 10:51 AM

Man sentenced to 55 years in shooting death of 11-year-old boy

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

A judge sentenced an Alton man Monday to 55 years in prison for the murder of an 11-year-old boy in a 2016 drive-by shooting.

Ta’Mon Ford was charged with the child’s shooting death in January 2016. His sentence includes 30 years in prison for the child’s murder and an additional 25-year extension because a firearm was used, according to Tayleur Blaylock, spokeswoman for the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

He is required to serve the sentence in full, Blaylock said.

Ford was convicted by a judge in April of first-degree murder in the death of Ronnell Jones, 11. The child was shot in the back once during a drive-by shooting outside the Alton Acres Youth Center on Jan. 11, 2016.

The boy died at a hospital shortly after the shooting.

Ford, then 18, was accused of firing a 9mm handgun from a red 1999 Oldsmobile Alero as he drove by the youth center that day. Police say the shooting was in connection to a long-running dispute that had been festering on social media.

Ronnell was not part of the dispute, however. He was standing in a group of about 20 people when the shooting occurred.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

