In this Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014 photo, Bret Michaels performs at Mavericks at the Landing in Jacksonville, Fla. John Davisson John Davisson/Invision/AP
July 05, 2017 11:27 AM

Bret Michaels will perform in Columbia this fall

By Mary Cooley

Bret Michaels will headline the Songs4Soldiers fifth annual benefit concert on Friday, Sept. 22, the organization has announced.

Songs4Soldiers provides assistance to combat veterans and their families.

The two-day benefit concert is at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park, 100 Parkview Dr., in Columbia. Saturday’s band lineup includes ClusterPlug, Dazed n Confused STL and SuperJam. Admission is $10 for Saturday’s show.

Tickets for Bret Michaels and a yet-unannounced special guest are $30 for general admission and VIP is $100, which includes admission to the Budweiser Beer Tent. Bretmichaels.com has not yet added the Songs4Soldiers concert to the event listings on that page, but does show him appearing with Warrant in Oscelola, Iowa, on Sept. 23. Recent albums include True Grit and Jammin’ with Friends.

Bret Michaels began his music career with the band Poison, which had the number one Billboard single, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

Songs4Soldiers started in 2013, when it raised just less than $7,000 for veterans assistance. As of April 30, it’s raised nearly $75,000 this year for veterans.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

