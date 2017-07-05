Three Belleville officers placed on paid leave after shooting during standoff

Three Belleville police officers involved in a shooting on Tuesday have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
A 39-year-old man, Donald Martin, fired at officers several times from his home on S. 20th Street and made suicidal comments before police returned fire. Martin was pronounced dead later in the afternoon from multiple gunshot wounds, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
Officers involved in shootings are placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy, Keilbach said. Illinois State Police were handling an investigation into the shooting. A state police spokesperson could not be reached on Wednesday.
A fourth officer from the Fairmont Police Department also responded to the shooting as part of the St. Clair County Regional Special Response Team.
The three Belleville officers involved in the shooting included:
▪ A 38-year-old officer with 15 years of experience at the department,
▪ A 44-year-old officer with eight years of experience.
▪ A 36-year-old officer with five years experience.
The Fairmont City officer is 45, with 17 years of experience at the department.
Keilbach declined to release the names of the officers.
Police Chief Bill Clay would not comment on the case, Keilbach said.
A neighbor of Martin’s, Paula Daley, said Martin was throwing bottle rockets into her yard shortly before the shooting. Daley said she was frightened by his behavior and took her dogs into the house.
“Then next thing you know, all the squad cars came down,” Daley said.
