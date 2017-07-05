Accident closes westbound I-44 near Six Flags

Police closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 at Six Flags Road Wednesday afternoon to investigate an accident that reportedly killed one woman.
The accident occurred at 2:30 p.m., according to KMOV.
A car carrying four people lost control due to the rainy conditions, KMOV reported. The car hit a median and a second car crashed because of debris from the first car’s crash.
Fox2Now reported that the woman killed, a passenger, was ejected from the car.
