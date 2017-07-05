East St. Louis man fatally shot near St. Louis riverfront

An East St. Louis man was fatally shot Wednesday morning near the riverfront in downtown St. Louis, according to KMOV.
Police responded to a call of a shooting near the Martin Luther King Bridge about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, and found Ivory Newbern, 19, inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, KMOV reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two suspects in the shooting were later found, also with gunshot wounds. Tyler Deboise, 18 of East St. Louis, and an unidentified 19-year-old man, were treated for their wounds at an area hospital. Deboise was released into police custody, but the other man was in critical, unstable condition as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, KMOV reported.
Police said the victim and suspects knew each other, KMOV reported. Warrants were issued against Deboise Wednesday afternoon for charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of armed criminal action and three counts of assault.
