July 05, 2017 11:08 PM

Road closed after water main break on Illinois 143

By Kara Berg

A water main break has closed the roadway between Koepfli Lane/Troxler Avenue and Suppiger Lane in Highland, according to Highland police.

The break occurred on Illinois 143, and residents and businesses in the area will have low to no water pressure.

Police said they don’t know when the water pressure or road will be back to normal. Check back on Highland police’s Facebook page for more updates.

