East St. Louis business a ‘total loss’ after massive fire

Firefighters battled a structure fire at Classic Tire in East St. Louis late Wednesday night.
The fire continued to burn into the early morning hours of Thursday.
Derrick Burns, the assistant fire chief, said the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.
“We have no idea right now, we’re just trying to keep it under control and contained at this point,” Burns said about the cause.
He said the building is a “total loss” and that the fire was contained about 1:15 a.m. Thursday, though it was not completely out.
The first call came in about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. There are no known injuries, but fire crews were unsure if anyone was in the building.
No other buildings were affected, despite earlier reports that the fire had spread.
East St. Louis police and fire departments often use this tire shop for maintenance on their vehicles, Burns said.
The building is in the 1600 block of State Street across the street from Kiwi’s Kitchen.
Earlier Thursday morning as crews battled the fire, a power line behind the building also caught fire.
