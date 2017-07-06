Lonely? Metro-east rain and fog should keep you company during morning commute.

Metro-east residents should expect thunderstorms and rain before 11 a.m. Thursday, accompanied by some fog during the morning commute.
Monday afternoon, forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with a around 86 degrees.
Skies should remain the same into Monday night, with a low hovering around 71 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 71 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 66 degrees.
Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees.
Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Monday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.
Tuesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Tuesday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.
Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
