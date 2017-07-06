Metro-East News

July 06, 2017 6:16 AM

Lonely? Metro-east rain and fog should keep you company during morning commute.

News-Democrat

Metro-east residents should expect thunderstorms and rain before 11 a.m. Thursday, accompanied by some fog during the morning commute.

Monday afternoon, forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with a around 86 degrees.

Skies should remain the same into Monday night, with a low hovering around 71 degrees.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 71 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 66 degrees.

Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees.

Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Monday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.

Tuesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Tuesday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.

Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

