Highland on boil order after water main break

Officials put several areas in Highland on a boil order early Thursday morning after a water main broke on Illinois 143 near Koepfli Lane.
The Highland Police Department announced the water main break on Facebook just before midnight Wednesday. Around 3:30 a.m. they posted the boil order.
The entirety of Troxler Way, Suppiger Way, Suppiger Lane, Eagle Way Drive, Central Boulevard were on the boil order, as were the businesses Basler Electric, Title Max, Pizza Hut, Circle K, Sonic and RP Lumber — along with adjoining stores.
Boil orders are issued when water drops below 20 pounds per square inch and stay in effect for 36 to 48 hours after the water pressure is restored.
Those under the boil order should bring cooking and drinking water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using it. However, it is OK to use the water to bathe in without boiling it first.
While Illinois 143 was closed between Koepfli Lanen/Troxler Avenue and Suppiger Lane on Wednesday, police said it was reopened when the boil order was announced.
