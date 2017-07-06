Belleville, Collinsville, O’Fallon and Swansea salaries now in Public Pay Database

More than 1,300 public salary records for employees of the cities of Belleville, Collinsville and O’Fallon, and the village of Swansea, have been added to the 2017 Public Pay Database.
The database houses salary information for many public employees in local government, dating back to 2011.
Belleville employees earned about $22 million in salary, according to records. Collinsville workers earned about $12.5 million. O’Fallon workers took in $13.5 million. Swansea employees brought home about $3 million.
About 680 people across those four municipalities earned at least $30,000. On average, they earned nearly $70,000.
O’Fallon’s parks and recreation department was the largest one by far, with 254 employees, but only 13 made at least $30,000. The majority of workers, including sports officials and maintenance and concessions employees, were paid about $2,500 apiece.
The top five Belleville employees included:
▪ Garrett Hoerner, City Attorney, $118,187.18
▪ Craig Stafford, Master Sergeant, $116,573.49
▪ Paul Anderson, Patrolman, $112,468.95
▪ Richard Wangelin, Fire Department, $109,062.45
▪ William Clay, Police Chief, $108,107.53
The top five Collinsville employees were:
▪ Mitchell Blair, City Manager, $127,426.19
▪ Dustin Katich, Fire Captain, $112,348.72
▪ Dale Kyrouac, Assistant Fire Chief, $106,186.44
▪ Randy Barnett, Firefighter/Paramedic, $105,731.42
▪ Christoper Frawley, Fire Lieutenant, $103,925.12
The top five O’Fallon employees were:
▪ Walter Denton, City Administrator, $140,884.80
▪ Eric Van Hook, Director of Public Safety, $127,872.00
▪ Ted Shekell, Director of Community Development, $119,384.70
▪ Mark Berry, Captain, $116,628.93
▪ Mary Hutchinson, Director of Parks & Recreation, $113,436.00
The top five Swansea employees were:
▪ Steven Johnson, Police Chief $99,950.00
▪ Craig Coughlin, Deputy Police Chief, $97,090.00
▪ Scott Lieb, Police Sergeant, $93,061.68
▪ Matthew Blomberg, Police Sergeant, $92,056.90
▪ Jason Frank, Police Sergeant, $89,047.35
The Public Pay Database contains more than 130,000 public salary records. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The searchable database gives basic compensation information and does not include retirement or insurance benefits. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year, while others are on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period. Some salaries are paid by other taxing bodies, such as the state.
Someone’s total take-home pay may be higher than their base pay. Teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams. On the other hand, some employees who appear to make very little money may not have worked the entire year.
More schools, cities, townships, villages and other layers of government in the metro-east will be added as they become available.
