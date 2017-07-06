Franklin
July 06, 2017 12:38 PM

Five charged with breaking into store at Alton mall

By Dana Rieck

Four women and one man broke into and stole merchandise from an Alton Square Mall store twice within two weeks, Alton police say.

The five are accused of stealing merchandise from Champs Sports on June 7 and June 17. During the second burglary, police say, they chased the getaway vehicle but were unable to apprehend the suspects once they ran off.

Officers arrested four of the suspects June 27 at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after they returned from a vacation.

Those women are Janay N. Clark, 25; Lamya N. Carson, 21; Asia L. Franklin, 25; and Kendra S. Franklin, 27.

Joseph M. King, 26, was arrested at a home in St. Louis on June 30.

They all face two counts of burglary, with bail set at $100,00. They will be transferred from St. Louis to Madison County to face those charges.

Investigators believe the five may be suspects in a June 10 burglary to a Finish Line store in the same mall and several other burglaries in Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky. No formal charges have been filed in those cases, however.

Alton Detective Joe Splittorff asked that anyone with information call 618-463-3505, Ext. 632.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

