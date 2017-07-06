Metro-East News

July 06, 2017 2:47 PM

Belleville man takes plea deal in accident that killed Millstadt woman

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

A 34-year-old Belleville pleaded guilty to charges Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a 68-year-old Millstadt woman Dec. 19 on Illinois 158.

Police say Jason Lamb caused the accident when he was driving under the influence of alcohol by crashing his 2007 Toyota RAV4 into a black 2005 Acura car head-on around 11:40 p.m., while driving north on Illinois 158.

Marlene Horn, the driver of the Acura, died at the scene of the crash.

An 11-year-old and a toddler were in Lamb’s car at the time of the crash. Lamb and the children were seriously injured.

On Thursday he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence in a crash resulting in death. He faces up to 14 years in prison when he was sentened later.

As part of a plea agreement, lesser charges were dismissed. State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said the family of the victim supported the agreement.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crews battle fire in East St. Louis

Crews battle fire in East St. Louis 0:18

Crews battle fire in East St. Louis
Belleville Walmart plan advances 1:43

Belleville Walmart plan advances
Maryville native works to provide clean water to poor communities 0:41

Maryville native works to provide clean water to poor communities

View More Video