Belleville man takes plea deal in accident that killed Millstadt woman

A 34-year-old Belleville pleaded guilty to charges Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a 68-year-old Millstadt woman Dec. 19 on Illinois 158.
Police say Jason Lamb caused the accident when he was driving under the influence of alcohol by crashing his 2007 Toyota RAV4 into a black 2005 Acura car head-on around 11:40 p.m., while driving north on Illinois 158.
Marlene Horn, the driver of the Acura, died at the scene of the crash.
An 11-year-old and a toddler were in Lamb’s car at the time of the crash. Lamb and the children were seriously injured.
On Thursday he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence in a crash resulting in death. He faces up to 14 years in prison when he was sentened later.
As part of a plea agreement, lesser charges were dismissed. State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said the family of the victim supported the agreement.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments