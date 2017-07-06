Michael Frerichs
Metro-East News

July 06, 2017 5:11 PM

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs statement on budget adoption

SPRINGFIELD

“Today’s vote to override Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of the budget was the only option to restore vital funding to universities, social service agencies, and try to avoid another credit downgrade.

“This is not a time to rejoice. Today only brings us a bit of relief, but it is a step in the right direction to put Illinois back on track,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said.

“The courage shown by several Republican members of the Illinois General Assembly is commendable. My hope is that the bipartisanship of these last few days will continue.

“The Governor’s failure to lead will be felt in Illinois for decades to come. It is hard to determine how long it will take for our universities, social service agencies, and businesses to recover.

“Today, we must acknowledge that these were self-inflicted wounds and commit that we never again will put politics above people.”

