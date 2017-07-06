Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner Seth Perlman AP
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner Seth Perlman AP

Metro-East News

July 06, 2017 5:19 PM

Governor Rauner statement on income tax hike, budget override

SPRINGFIELD

Governor Bruce Rauner on Thursday issued the following statement after the House of Representatives voted to override the Governor’s veto of Speaker Mike Madigan’s 32 percent permanent income tax hike:

“Today was another step in Illinois’ never-ending tragic trail of tax hikes. Speaker Madigan’s 32 percent permanent income tax increase will force another tax hike in the near future. His tax-and-spend plan is not balanced, does not cut enough spending or pay down enough debt, and does not help grow jobs or restore confidence in government. It proves how desperately we need real property tax relief and term limits. Now more than ever, the people of Illinois must fight for change that will help us create a brighter future.”

