State Rep. Hoffman statement on state budget, income tax increase

State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, released the following statement regarding the House’s final passage of a bipartisan, balanced budget:
“Today I stood with 10 of my Republican colleagues to pass a balanced budget that will begin to repair the damage that has been caused under Governor Rauner’s manufactured budget impasse.
“Our compromise budget, that we negotiated with rank-and-file Republican House members, includes nearly $3 billion dollars in cuts to state spending — reducing spending by $800 million more than Governor Rauner’s proposal — this also ensured that schools will open on time, critical services for the elderly and the developmentally disabled will be funded, and our higher educational institutions won’t be forced to close their doors.
“While this budget is a good first step, there is still more work to be done. I urge Governor Rauner to join the 10 House Republican members that have put our state’s well-being ahead of partisan politics, and return to the negotiating table so we that we can work together to improve our state for all families in Illinois.”
